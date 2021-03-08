Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

