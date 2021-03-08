Reviewing HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.8% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HDFC Bank and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 0 2.50

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential downside of 29.14%. Given The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Profitability

This table compares HDFC Bank and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 19.69% 15.48% 1.84% The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 27.50% 16.10% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HDFC Bank and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $19.07 billion 7.78 $3.45 billion $1.98 41.01 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 3.95 $177.07 million $3.69 10.61

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats HDFC Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities. It also provides personal, home, car, two wheeler, three wheeler, business, educational, gold, rural, and term loans; loans against properties, assets, and securities; loans for professionals; government sponsored programs; and loans on credit card, as well as working capital and commercial/construction equipment finance, term and professional loans, healthcare/medical equipment and commercial vehicle finance, and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers credit, debit, prepaid, and forex cards; payment and collection, export, import, remittance, bank guarantee, letter of credit, trade, hedging, loan syndication, and merchant and cash management services; and insurance and investment products. Further, it provides short term finance, bill discounting, structured finance, export credit, documents collection, Internet and wholesale banking, mobile banking, real time gross settlement, channel financing, vendor financing, reimbursement account, money market, derivatives, employee trusts, cash surplus corporates, tax payment, and bankers to rights/public issue services, as well as financial solutions for supply chain partners and agricultural customers. As of March 31, 2020, it had 5,416 branches and 13,640 automated teller machines in 2,803 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

