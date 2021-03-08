Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Tenneco posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 348.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $771.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $13,289,058.97. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,610,730 shares of company stock valued at $74,164,968. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

