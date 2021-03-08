Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BigCommerce (BIGC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC):

3/2/2021 – BigCommerce was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $132.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – BigCommerce had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/23/2021 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $132.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – BigCommerce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $72.00.

1/12/2021 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.44. 1,826,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,036. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.17.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

