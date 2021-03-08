inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Trading Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $11.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. inTEST traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73. 192,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 68,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at $2,597,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 million, a P/E ratio of 473.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

