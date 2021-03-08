Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.94 and last traded at $106.11. Approximately 1,053,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 869,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $117,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,416.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,574. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,222,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

