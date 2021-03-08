Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $122.48 and last traded at $123.47. 6,794,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 13,834,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.19.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,468,407.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,544,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,627,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,975,015 shares of company stock worth $614,076,671. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 87,580 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

