Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.43. 6,539,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 4,528,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several research firms have commented on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

