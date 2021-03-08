renDOGE Reaches Market Capitalization of $179,480.34 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $179,480.34 and $601,114.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.00456897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00076156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00459609 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

