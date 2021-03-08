Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

