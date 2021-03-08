King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.97 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,601,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after buying an additional 273,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 234,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $921.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

