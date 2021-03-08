King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,036 shares of company stock valued at $23,729,811 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

NYSE EXP opened at $126.11 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $130.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

