Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,835. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.