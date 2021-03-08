Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE:WHD traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.68. 498,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,894. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 9,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $244,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,799 shares of company stock worth $2,077,793. 24.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.