MASQ Market Capitalization Achieves $3.80 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $16,166.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00455977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00067873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00076379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00079332 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.10 or 0.00464317 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,709,686 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

