D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.40 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.