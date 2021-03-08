Comparing Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -58.70% -60.70% -27.63% Advantage Solutions N/A N/A N/A

71.3% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Advantage Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.62 billion 5.65 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -6.50 Advantage Solutions N/A N/A $2.47 million N/A N/A

Advantage Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lyft and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 8 24 0 2.75 Advantage Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lyft currently has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.10%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.55%. Given Advantage Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Lyft.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Lyft on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program that connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options; offers various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and provides transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc. was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

