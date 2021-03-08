Sessia Achieves Market Cap of $543,495.35 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $543,495.35 and approximately $96,050.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.10 or 0.00823503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041368 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,034,703 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

