Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. 1,301,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

