The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading Up 5%

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 624,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 501,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

In other The Buckle news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $241,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.