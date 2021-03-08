LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Down 5.2%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.53. 636,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 754,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

