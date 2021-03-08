Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 250,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 246,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $286.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

