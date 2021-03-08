R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading 5.5% Higher

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.24. 1,758,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,048,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $302.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.60.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

