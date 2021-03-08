HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.