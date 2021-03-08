HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

