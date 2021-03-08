ChainX (PCX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $9.13 or 0.00017526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $70.50 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00456811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00067113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00079387 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00460595 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

