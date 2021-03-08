Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.02). NovoCure reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.01. 37,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,663. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.51 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.60 and its 200 day moving average is $137.84.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

