Trinity Network Credit Price Up 4.6% This Week (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $362,584.55 and $55,903.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00456811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00067113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00079387 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00460595 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.