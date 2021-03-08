HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,892 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 506,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,238,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $184.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

