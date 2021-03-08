HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $405,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $527.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $562.72 and its 200-day moving average is $450.81. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $608.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

