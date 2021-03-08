Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 393.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $57,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

StoneCo stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 2.40.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

