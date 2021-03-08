Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,097 shares of company stock worth $10,223,372. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.10. 2,056,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,351. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

