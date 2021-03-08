-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have commented on INFI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,835. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $166.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

