Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 382,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,935. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

