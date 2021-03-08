Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $59.13 Million Stock Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Natura &Co worth $59,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTCO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.56.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

