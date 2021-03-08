Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 75,400 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $61,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $287.44 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

