MediShares (MDS) Market Cap Reaches $8.77 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and $3.85 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediShares Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

