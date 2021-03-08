Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. Croda International has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

