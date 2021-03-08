MetaMorph 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52,720.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $318,874.45 and $52,720.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00827230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041441 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.