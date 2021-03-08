Brokerages Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

OUT traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -120.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

