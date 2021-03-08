Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Major Shareholder Remy W. Trafelet Sells 65,000 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Remy W. Trafelet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,547,613.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 510 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $16,090.50.

On Monday, December 14th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,535. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $230.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Alico in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alico by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alico by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

