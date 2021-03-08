Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Frank G. LapradeIii Sells 39,909 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.69. 2,673,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $130.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

