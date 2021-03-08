BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Price Tops $0.0063

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.31 or 0.00816003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00041382 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BEPROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.