Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

CMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

CMRX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chimerix by 546.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chimerix by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

