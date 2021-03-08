Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $69.06 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,209,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yum China by 13.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Yum China by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 206,151 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

