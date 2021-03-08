WazirX (WRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.24 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $80.11 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00455584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00066515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00076587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00079245 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.26 or 0.00463713 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

