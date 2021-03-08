Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.62% of Papa John’s International worth $73,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PZZA. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $82.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

