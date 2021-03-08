Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 3,389,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,906,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

PBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,036,000 after buying an additional 121,438 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,239,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.