Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.34. 5,177,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,637,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

