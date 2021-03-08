Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.53. 140,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 95,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $219.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

